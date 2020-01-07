Malfunctioning tornado siren fixed in Limestone County

A weather warning siren that malfunctioned and was not working in Limestone County is now fixed.

Technicians finished working on the siren that is located off Mooresville Road and Lisa Drive.

The malfunction woke up neighbors late on Friday night and scared them thinking something was wrong.

The Limestone County EMA tells us all other sirens are working in the area in preparation for this weekend's severe weather. They also said this siren malfunctioned do to an electronic failure.

On Tuesday, technicians told me the malfunction was due to a loose wire that had poor insulation.

Limestone EMA has 27 sirens owned by them in the county, and 48 TVA sirens.

One woman who lives in the neighborhood where the siren malfunctioned, says she doesn't rely on the sirens because it's possible it may not work.

"I know to be prepared so I need to take my precautions where im going to go because things fail and even people's best efforts can't help that. Malfunctions happen," says Jessica Toney.

Toney says the sirens are helpful, but she knows to not always rely on them.

"I rather them go off when they're not supposed to than not go off when they're supposed to. It gives me some security if I for some reason don't have access to media that will be there," says Toney.

Limestone EMA says they test these warning sirens once a month and that these sirens are for outdoor notification only. They also want to remind people that sirens are not meant to be heard indoors and you should have weather radios.