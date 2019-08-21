Clear

Malfunction allows federal inmates to open cell doors at AL jail

Photo: Barnellbe / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0

Federal inmates were removed from Mobile County Metro Jail after a malfunction allowed inmates to open doors to their cells.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 5:06 PM
Posted By: WALA Web Staff

MOBILE, AL (WALA) -- Federal inmates were removed from Mobile County Metro Jail after a malfunction allowed inmates to open doors to their cells.

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said the mechanical malfunction affected the federal wedge of the jail. The problem allowed the inmates to manipulate the locks, causing the doors to open.

“We have mechanical and infrastructure issues here that we cannot throw money at fast enough,” Warden Trey Oliver wrote in a statement. “We are understaffed, overpopulated and dealing with a much more violent inmate than 20 years ago.”

US Marshals transported 36 federal inmates from Mobile County Metro Jail to the Baldwin County Jail and the Conecuh County Jail. They will stay there until the problem is fixed.

