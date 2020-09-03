'Make sure all your numbers are perfect': Unemployment filer warns of potential issues

Even though unemployment claims are dropping nationwide, over 880,000 initial claims were filed last week -- nearly 8,000 of those in Alabama.

For those filing for the first time, one woman has some advice.

Pam Moses, a dental worker, filed for unemployment when her office closed in March. On Friday, she told me that she still hasn’t received any money from her claims six months ago.

Now, she says you should exercise extra caution if you have to file because, for her, one issue complicated the entire process.

“Before you click that send button, make sure all your numbers are perfect,” Moses said. “Your banking routing numbers, your checking account number, your savings account number, whatever they’re going to be using.”

In the time since her filing, Moses says she hasn’t seen a dime of unemployment. She told me she thought she did everything correctly since she also filed her husband’s unemployment claim -- which was processed without issue.

“I did his just like I did mine and I can't understand what the difference was -- why mine was a mess and his wasn’t,” she said. “So it’s just been an absolutely frustrating process.”

At the end of July, Moses said she did finally receive a letter from the unemployment office informing her that her bank had sent the money back due to an issue. But she said all her calls to the office to find out more about the problem have never been returned.

“Even though I’ve faxed and emailed the information over and over and over again, they haven’t ever made those changes or told me what the actual issue was,” she explained.

Moses believes the issues would have been resolved months ago if she had been able to reach someone at the office.