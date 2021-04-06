Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Majority of federal funding being used to expand access to coronavirus vaccines for Alabama's minority communities

Roughly $33 million has to go to specific programs and initiatives designed to expand vaccine access and acceptance among minorities.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 5:43 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 5:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

On Tuesday, the CDC awarded Alabama more than $44 million to expand coronavirus vaccine programs. It's part of $3 billion set aside to improve vaccine distribution, access and equity.

A significant portion must go to county health departments and community-based organizations, and 75%, which comes to roughly $33 million, has to go to specific programs and initiatives designed to expand vaccine access and acceptance among minorities.

It's a big victory for groups that have been working to expand vaccine accessibility in these communities for months.

"This isn't about 'I'm afraid, I'm hesitant, I don't want to take a vaccine.' Our community's ready to take a vaccine, and we are ready to do our part," Tiffany Whitlow, the co-founder of Acclinate Genetics, said.

Aside from co-founding the Huntsville-based group, Acclinate Genetics, Whitlow also helped launch the #nowincluded initiative, which gives the Black community access to information about the health care industry. She said hearing that so much of the state's funding from the CDC will be used to give minority communities access to the vaccine was a sigh of relief.

"Obviously, all of this work takes resources, so to know that there are intentional resources being allocated to support organizations like ours, UAB and so many other partners at a state level, it honestly just provides just an extra sense of hope," she said.

As of March, only about 14% of African Americans in Alabama had received their first dose of the vaccine, yet, they make up almost 27% of the overall population in the state.

Statistics like these are why members of Whitlow's organization weren't the only ones happy to hear about the state's initiative. State NAACP president Benard Simelton said educating African American communities about the vaccine itself and where to get the vaccine has been a top priority, especially since many still have questions on how they can receive one.

"The biggest thing that I hear is 'where do I go? How do I sign up for the vaccine?'" Simelton said.

Simelton said giving the vulnerable communities access and education when it comes to the vaccine can be life-saving.

"We want everyone to be able to live a long, healthy life and not have a life cut short because of not having the vaccine," he said.

When compared to the rest of the country, Alabama is actually 9th when it comes to vaccinating the most vulnerable populations, and having more funding dedicated to this is expected to help.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Fort Payne
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 516918

Reported Deaths: 10638
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson749761466
Mobile37593793
Madison33670494
Tuscaloosa25187439
Montgomery23836561
Shelby23119237
Baldwin20542301
Lee15459166
Calhoun14251310
Morgan14144266
Etowah13658345
Marshall11890218
Houston10359276
Elmore9997201
Limestone9771146
Cullman9410186
St. Clair9381234
Lauderdale9162227
DeKalb8706181
Talladega8030169
Walker7073274
Jackson6742108
Autauga6620102
Blount6460132
Colbert6182127
Coffee5393112
Dale4769109
Russell423937
Franklin418982
Chilton4064109
Covington4049113
Tallapoosa3877146
Escambia386674
Dallas3520150
Chambers3493120
Clarke345460
Marion3066101
Pike304974
Lawrence293294
Winston271871
Bibb254658
Marengo249460
Geneva245574
Pickens232957
Barbour223255
Hale217373
Butler210766
Fayette206959
Henry187243
Cherokee181243
Randolph175441
Monroe171040
Washington163938
Macon154147
Crenshaw150157
Clay148554
Cleburne145641
Lamar139233
Lowndes136353
Wilcox124426
Bullock120940
Conecuh108627
Perry108227
Sumter102932
Coosa95325
Greene90634
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 817022

Reported Deaths: 11929
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby909821564
Davidson86068907
Knox48711621
Hamilton42577479
Rutherford41160411
Williamson26790213
Sumner22742337
Montgomery18617221
Out of TN17681101
Wilson17645219
Unassigned16342131
Sullivan15582281
Blount14762194
Bradley14153145
Washington13660239
Sevier12917172
Maury12790162
Putnam11032173
Madison10562238
Robertson9444127
Anderson8493166
Hamblen8387170
Greene7589151
Tipton7145104
Coffee6741120
Dickson6578107
Cumberland6412125
Gibson6326143
Bedford6295125
Carter6265156
McMinn623396
Roane6098100
Jefferson5971121
Loudon592169
Lawrence571786
Hawkins5610104
Monroe559995
Warren547480
Dyer5327103
Franklin502487
Fayette482377
Obion445396
Cocke437098
Cheatham431650
Rhea427175
Lincoln426463
Marshall405057
Campbell403362
Weakley396361
Giles388298
Henderson367274
Carroll354682
Macon352174
White349668
Hardin343866
Hardeman343563
Lauderdale312144
Henry308375
Marion306546
Scott301145
Claiborne299874
Wayne294033
Overton293960
Hickman276443
McNairy274654
DeKalb273553
Smith270037
Haywood267560
Grainger253548
Trousdale246722
Morgan240939
Fentress235445
Johnson223438
Chester208048
Bledsoe207511
Crockett198748
Polk194024
Unicoi188849
Cannon186531
Union182834
Grundy175431
Lake169326
Humphreys165021
Sequatchie164329
Benton159440
Decatur156438
Lewis154025
Meigs131823
Jackson129035
Stewart128827
Clay108031
Houston106633
Perry105628
Moore99017
Van Buren81921
Pickett75424
Hancock52912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events