Major road still closed after flooding in Limestone Co.

A major thoroughfare in Limestone County, Highway 99, is still under water after three days, and the water doesn’t seem to be receding as quickly as folks would like it to.

WAAY 31 spoke with drivers about the road closure caused by flooding.

“This caught me off guard,' Bob Utecht said. "If I had known this was flooded, I would’ve taken another route."

Bob Utecht just got home from a nice, sunny vacation, and he wasn’t too thrilled to see the weather back home wasn’t as sunny while he was away.

“Totally unexpected," he said. "I’ve lived here for four years now and I’ve never seen this road closed because of high flooding.”

Utecht says he travels Highway 99 often to get to Athens. Others take it to Lauderdale County.

“At least two or three times a week, because all of my people live down here in Anderson, Rogersville, and Good Springs," said Joyce Alred.

So, the road closure is a bit of an inconvenience for many drivers.

“There’s a lot of water in the road," said Jewely Curley. "You could definitely go for a good swim.”

And, unfortunately, that water has spread from the road and is now inching closer to a home.

Some folks say it’s been a long time since they’ve seen the area this flooded.

“It’s the worst I’ve seen since the 70’s," Alred said.