Huntsville apartment residents upset about pothole re-emerging after being repaired

People who live at one Huntsville apartment complex are wondering why a pothole keeps popping back up in their neighborhood.

Less than a year ago, the city was at the Briargreen Apartments fixing the pothole, but now it's back and once again causing a headache for the people who live there.

"These potholes are just, I mean, just ridiculous. I got a nice car, everybody else got nice cars," Jamez Mekenzie, who has lived at Briargreen Apartments for the past year, said.

He said he and some of his neighbors made complaints about a pothole that keeps coming back on Briargreen Drive because of the expensive damage it can cause to their cars.

"We are hitting these potholes time and time again. I mean, it tears up the bottom of your car. It also tears up tires. The city's not gonna pay for that," Mekenzie said.

The property manager at the complex said a large pothole emerged in the exact same place and looked even worse than it did before the city came and repaired it last fall.

She said there weren't any issues until it started getting hot again this summer and it came back. She told WAAY 31 if it were up to her, she'd have it fixed by now and hopes tenants keep complaining so the city can come and repair it.

Mekenzie says he'll keep doing what he needs to in order for the pothole to be fixed again.

"I would just like to see it fixed as well as everybody else would like to see it fixed," Mekenzie said.

The city told WAAY 31 they weren't aware of any complaints made since the pothole re-emerged and said even with them fixing it, the same issue can still pop back up again.

The property manager said she isn't sure of what is causing the pothole, but feels it is caused by an underlying issue.