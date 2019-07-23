Clear
Major pattern change begins today

Expect rapid clearing into your Tuesday afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 80s with gusty north winds today in the Tennessee Valley

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 8:19 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

An unusually strong cold front for July pushed through Northern Alabama Tuesday morning.  Cooler and very dry air will move in from the north today and Wednesday.  This drier air will end any rain chances through Friday and will also keep humidity very low for this time of the year.  Tuesday's highs will only reach the low 80s with gradually warmer highs through Friday.

Winds will be gusty at times Tuesday.  Some north gusts between 20-30 mph will be possible through this evening.  Expect plenty of sunshine by this afternoon with mostly sunny skies through the rest of this workweek.

Pop-up shower and thunderstorm chances return Saturday, though most areas will remain dry.  Expect better chances for rain Sunday and into early next week.

