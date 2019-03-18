Major improvements set to begin this week at Marshall County Jail

The money to fix the Marshall County Jail is coming from a Marshall County Commission savings account, which is described as a "Rainy day fund" by commission chairman James Hutcheson.

Roughly $400,000 in jail improvements and new equipment is already approved by the commission, but that could be just the tip of the iceberg with Sheriff Phil Sims about to ask for more money to fix the jail.

On Wednesday, the Marshall County Jail will get new metal sidings over jail cell windows to cover holes made by inmates. Sheriff Sims said this is just the beginning of much-needed improvements.

Jonathon Watts lives in Guntersville and when he sees the holes in the windows of the jail, it concerns him.

"A little unnerving that something that's so secure is so easily accessed from the outside," said Watts.

Sheriff Sims said inmates were using garbage bags tied together like rope, getting help from people on the outside, and exploiting holes in the camera system to hoist contraband up into their cells through the holes in cell windows.

"You have cell phones enter the jail that could be a safety issue. They could plan a jail escape. They could plan something to harm one of my corrections officers, so it makes unsafe working conditions, and we can't have that," said Sheriff Sims.

That's where this metal siding comes in. It's costing the county commission roughly $25,000. Sheriff Sims plans to ask for $500,000 next week to fix the dilapidated conditions inside the jail, which is on top of the new equipment and other jail improvements already approved by the commission.

Watts said he is okay with the county spending this much taxpayer money to fix the jail.

"I would say this is a rainy day, so definitely I think it's a good use of that fund, that savings account, whatever it may be," said Watts.

Sheriff Sims said jail maintenance was neglected for years, which is why all of this needs to be done at one time. The cells with holes to the outside have been welded shut until the new metal siding is installed.