Major flooding could hit Lincoln County again

People across the area are getting ready for the worst, as possible heavy rains could be on the way next week.

People in Fayetteville are particularly concerned because it’s still drying out from this week’s rain.

Flood water levels at the Don Davidson Park in Fayettville are only an inch or two high right now. Most of the flood water receded in just 24 hours. But heavy rain is on the way and now people in the area are forced to prepare for flooding all over again.

"This was pretty bad this time. Also we live around two creeks and the creeks were pretty high this time," says Renee Steelman.

Steelman grew up in Lincoln County. She’s use to the flooding but knows its dangers.

"So many people think they can go through that high water. I would never chance it because you don't know if that bridge is there or if that bridge is there of if that road has been washed away," she says.

These flood waters forced Lincoln County and Fayetteville City Schools to close the past two days. The Lincoln County EMA Director told us it's been awhile since they've seen water rise to such high levels.

"This was pretty big for us. But this was a pretty big even for us. But we all lived through it. It's all good," said Steve Parks.

But the water receded on Friday. In less than 3 hours, water levels went from 18 feet to about 15 feet. But it may not be for long.

"It can go up and down so quickly. That's just part of the way the water works around here," says Parks.

Steelman is preparing for the next round of flooding and is even selling rainboots at the shoe store in Fayetteville she works at.

"I have the mid calf and I have the ankle rain boots and they're all easy to slip on and off," says Steelman.