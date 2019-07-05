Clear

Major changes to Huntsville entertainment districts take effect

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 8:37 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 8:38 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

The expanded entertainment districts in Huntsville go into effect Friday night.

One of the major changes expands the area to connect Campus 805 and Stovehouse, which allows people to walk between the two with open containers of alcohol, as long as it is in a purple cup.

A bar owner at Stovehouse told WAAY 31 the change is a win-win for both areas, because it gives people more options and it's safer.

"They come over to Stovehouse, listen to some music, head back over to Campus 805, grab a beer. There's walking involved, so of course that's healthy and of course not driving and extending that period of time between drinks," said Stephanie Kennedy-Mell, the owner of Pourhouse.

The entertainment district expansion also impact days of the week. Now, you can walk in an entertainment district with a purple cup seven days a week from noon to 11 p.m. Before, you could only do it Thursday to Sunday.

