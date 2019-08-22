Clear

Major renovations coming to Huntsville Iceplex

The city approved a multimillion-dollar project to make renovations and repairs.

The Huntsville Iceplex is getting some major renovations.

Right now, some of the equipment at the ice rink malfunctions, causing the ice to melt. That's why the city approved a multimillion-dollar project to make renovations and repairs.

The project will start next year and will last for several months.

WAAY 31 reached out the city to learn more information about the project. We are waiting to hear back.

