Maintenance work underway on deadly stretch of Hwy. 231 in Madison County

Work is happening this week on a stretch of road in northern Madison County that many people who live in the area have called “dangerous.”

The Alabama Department of Transportation said on Monday maintenance work has started on Highway 231 near Greenlawn Drive in Meridianville.

After a deadly wreck in June, neighbors complained of excessive water on the roadway. (Read more HERE and HERE) In June, ALDOT said it planned to look at the roadway.

Seth Burkett, ALDOT spokesperson, said if issues were found with the road they would not wait until the next resurfacing project. He said the maintenance work, which includes some repaving, is to help the highway drain better.

Rex Reynolds, Alabama House of Representatives member whose district includes this area, said he had multiple meetings with ALDOT about the stretch of road. He said the repairs are supposed to make the ground more stable and keep water from standing on the road.

Reynolds, who posted about the work on his Facebook page, said he believes the community being vocal about the intersection helped get state's attention to address the issue.

In June, ALDOT officials said the road wasn't scheduled for routine resurfacing until 2023.

Burkett said that repaving will still happen in three years. He said the current project might prevent water coming up through the roadway when the water table is high, and said that issue might have been addressed in 2023 during the repaving.

The work is expected to last through July 29, and Burkett said drivers can expect lane closures in both directions from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

A woman and child died in a wreck on the road in June.

Reynolds said a wreck involving a police officer back in February from icy conditions on the road also played a factor in getting the road looked at by the state. (Read more HERE)