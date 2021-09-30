Mainly dry and warm to end the week

Lows dip to the mid 60s by Friday morning. Friday is looking warm and partly cloudy but mainly dry, then an isolated rain chance enters the forecast for Saturday.

A cold front is on the way during the first half of next week, bringing another round of rain to North Alabama. Rain totals through Tuesday look to be mainly less than an inch and once the front rolls through, temperatures will be back to what we look forward to this time of year: highs in the low to mid 70s with lows in the mid to upper 50s.