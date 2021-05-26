Mainly dry Thursday before storms return Friday

Highs will be close to 90 again under a partly cloudy sky. It's the cold front Friday that brings the threat for strong to severe storms. At this point in time, North Alabama is in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Friday. Gusty wind and hail are the main threats. Once the front passes late Friday afternoon, temperatures take a dive just in time for the weekend.

Highs Saturday will actually be below average by several degrees. Sunday and Memorial Day are warmer, though. We'll be in the mid 80s to close out the holiday weekend and storm chances hold off until Tuesday.