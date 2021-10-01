Mainly dry Saturday before a rainy Sunday

Temperatures fall to the mid 60s again overnight and for Saturday, the pattern begins to shift. Humidity will be on the rise ahead of a cold front passing early next week, but only isolated showers and storms are expected and temperatures reach the mid 80s for highs.

By Saturday night, rain starts to build in and we'll wake up to scattered showers and storms Sunday. They'll continue off and on all day. Heavy rain is likely but rain totals look to be around an inch for most with localized amounts closer to two inches possible.

Once the front passes, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 70s for highs but the rain doesn't totally clear out. We'll stay stuck in a damp pattern through at least the end of next week. Not every day will be a washout, but rain chances are in the forecast every day next week.