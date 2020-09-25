Mainly cloudy but seasonably warm Saturday

While that means we'll be dry, it doesn't mean we won't still have to deal with some cloud cover. Tonight, it remains mostly cloudy and some patchy fog will start developing late. Temperatures don't drop substantially, partially because of all the cloud cover. That means lows will only be in the low to mid 60s Saturday morning.

Through the day Saturday, we'll go from a gray start to at least some spotty sunshine by the afternoon. Even with the clouds, a light south wind will help edge highs close to the 70 degree mark. Saturday is dry and Sunday is at least mainly dry. We'll have a cold front approaching the area by Sunday, so a couple of showers or a storm or two will be possible, mainly later in the day. Like Saturday, highs reach the lower 80s.

Speaking of that cold front...it won't being a substantial amount of rain, but it will bring another good dose of cooler air. We got from the lower 80s Monday to the upper 60s Tuesday! Showers and clouds, in addition to the cold front, are what keep things below average. The sun pops back out by midweek and with cooler air continuing to filter into North Alabama, the temperatures stay comfortable. In fact, it's almost chilly Friday morning as temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 40s for the first time this season in Huntsville!