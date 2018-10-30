Be aware of possible theft when mailing money, police say

Huntsville Police are warning people that it can be risky to send cash in the mail and that if you notice something is stolen, contact them and your local postal inspector.

Two kids had money from their grandmother stolen out of their Halloween cards that were sent to their home near Huntsville High School. The family said they still don't know exactly how the theft happened.

Neighbors of the family said they worry the trend will get worse as the holidays approach.

"Christmas is coming up, and I know packages can be stolen," said Huntsville resident, Dee Murphy. "It can happen in any neighborhood."

Police said anytime they get a report of a mail-related theft, they contact postal inspection and work with them to solve the case.