'Magic Mile' filled with cars as people drive to Tennessee trying to win millions

With the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both at more than a half million dollars, people from Alabama and Tennessee are packing out the lottery stores across the state line.

People are parking anywhere they can find a spot up here on the Magic Mile, filling up lottery stores hoping to become a millionaire.

"I feel like everybody needs money. We're all in quarantine, trying to do our best to get through this season of life," Andrea Frye who lives in New Market said.

"Well, I'm trying to win some money," Johnny Watkins, who lives in Huntsville, said.

People from Alabama crossed the state line Friday waiting in long lines but staying socially distanced to get their Mega Millions and Powerball tickets.

"I waited a good 30 to 45 minutes," Watkins said.

Both people said they were surprised to see the large crowd Friday afternoon.

"I haven't seen it this crazy, but I think it's because of how much it is right now," Frye explained.

"This is the first time i've seen it like this in a long time," Watkins added.

Both Watkins and Frye said if they win, they know how they'll spend their money.

"Everybody needs a little bit of Jesus right now, so if I win this money you're going to see the biggest church pop up in Huntsville," she explained.

"Try to enjoy the rest of my life with it. That's what I'm going to do," Watkins said of how he'd spend the money.

One man we talked to told us he coworkers have a lottery pool every other week, and that Friday was busier than he'd seen it in a while.

"I'm ready to wait. I'd have waited this long, I waited 42 years of my life, so I can wait 30 -45 minutes, an hour, whatever it takes," said Tommy Pettus.

Pettus said he's hoping to win the money, so he doesn't have to work anymore and can help his church and family. He told us being a millionaire by himself would be boring.

Now the next Meg Millions drawing is Friday night, and everyone said if they don't win, they're hoping to have the right numbers for the Powerball drawing on Saturday night.