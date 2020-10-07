Madison murder suspect captured in Meridianville

The Madison Police Department says Jonathan Taylor Stephens has been captured.

He is suspected in the early Tuesday murder of Michael Anthony Baker.

The Madison County Sheriff Office Street Crimes Unit caught Stephens in Meridianville, police said.

Police had described Stephens as armed and extremely dangerous.

Madison Police were notified just after 1 a.m. of a deceased male victim located on the roadside in the 200 block of Slaughter Road near the railroad crossing in the jurisdiction of Huntsville by the Huntsville Police Department.

