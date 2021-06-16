Madison's Zach Harting makes Team USA

Madison native Zach Harting is heading to Tokyo.

The Bob Jones alum secured a spot on Team USA with a win in the 200-meter butterfly Olympic Trial final in Omaha on Wednesday night. He is the first Patriot to make the Olympics in any sport.

Harting finished in first with a 1.55.06, becoming the first North Alabama athlete to qualify for the games since Huntsville’s Margaret Hoelzer in 2004 and 2008.

After the win, Harting told NBC it has been his dream since he was seven to represent the US in the Olympics.

“Not a whole bunch of people get to turn their dreams into reality,” he said.

Asked about having to fill the shoes of swimming legend Michael Phelps, Harting said he’s not going to let anybody down.

Congratulations to Zach and best of luck with Team USA.