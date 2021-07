Madison’s Zach Harting competed in the semifinals for the Men’s 200m Butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics Monday night.

Harting came in fourth place in his individual heat with a time of 1:55.35

But that wasn't fast enough to get him a spot in Tuesday's medal race.

Sixteen swimmers competed Monday night for eight spots in the finals.

Harting came in ninth place.

In the qualifying heat earlier Monday, Harting swam the race with a time of 1:54.92.