Madison’s Zach Harting competed in the qualifying heats early Monday morning for the Men’s 200m Butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics.

Harting came in second place in his individual heat with a time of 1:54.92, the fastest time in his career.

HIs next swim is set for about 9:35 p.m. Monday when he competes in the Semifinal.

He's the 4th overall seed.

If he’s successful there, he’ll swim for Gold in the final on Tuesday night.

