Madison’s Chief of Police announces retirement

The Madison Police Department's chief is retiring.
After nearly 41 years in law enforcement, Madison Police Chief Dave Jernigan will retire in mid-January. The department made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
"It has been a highlight of my career to lead the men & women of the Madison Police Department who have consistently served with honor, integrity & dedication to the rule of law & the US Constitution. They are the best, brightest & bravest in our community,” Tuesday’s announcement said.
served with honor, integrity & dedication to the rule of law & the US Constitution. They are the best, brightest & bravest in our community". pic.twitter.com/yCEX43dN6c
— Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) December 15, 2020