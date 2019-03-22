Madison County workers cleaning up Ditto Landing

Madison County is sending workers out to Ditto Landing to help clean up after major flooding last month. They are doing the heavy lifting and more difficult work that could be dangerous for the public.

"This is our weekend getaway, so it's our second home to come here," said a visitor, Steve Miner.

Steve Miner says when Ditto Landing flooded, he immediately started helping to clean up the area.

"We are always here for the marina to give our support for it," said Miner.

While help from frequent visitors is appreciated, there were larger jobs that needed to be handled. That's when Madison County sent workers to help.

"Without them coming out and bringing their equipment and the operators and the guys and the guys who were willing to come out and help us...We would be weeks before we could even open," said Ditto Landing Director, Brand Quick.

Madison County provided dump trucks and other equipment to remove large debris.

"It's great and what they have done here as quickly as they've done it. There was a lot of mud on these roads and off in the marina here. They made it possible to get this done very quickly," said Miner.

Miner said he hopes things will get back to normal soon, and other Ditto Landing fans agree.

"Well, I hope they get it restored to its former glory," said visitor, Leona Matkin.

Ditto Landing staff told WAAY 31 there will be two clean-up days the public can get involved in. There will be one on March 30th and the other on April 13th. During these clean up days, the public can help pick up debris.