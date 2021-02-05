Madison woman relives the moment her 'eight angels' saved her from the Fultondale tornado

Melinda Maynard was driving home from Orange Beach on Interstate 65 in Jefferson County when there was a pile up by Exit 276.

An EF-3 tornado was just minutes from her car. Eight truck drivers blocked her from the storm in front of her.

"I believe those were my eight angels," said Maynard. "They don't know it, but they were."

She said her car stood still for nearly an hour and was without cell phone service.

"I really thought, I'm not going to get to talk to my kids," said Maynard. "I'm not going to get to talk to my family, I thought that was it."

Maynard said the moment really made her think about her life.

"I would have drove right into that tornado, if they hadn't blocked me."