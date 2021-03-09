Madison woman gave daughter antibodies from coronavirus vaccine through breast milk

Expecting mothers in Alabama can be vaccinated in Phase 1C of the state's allocation plan.

Infectious disease expert, Dr. Ali Hassoun, said we're just weeks away from entering Phase 1C. He believes doses of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine will help get the state to the next phase of vaccinations.

Dr. Hassoun said that two studies have been done and show that pregnant women who get vaccinated are able to give their antibodies to their unborn children.

Madison resident, Heather Tenneson, was no longer pregnant when she got vaccinated but was breastfeeding her newborn baby, Hannah. She was hopeful Hannah may have gotten the antibodies from breastfeeding.

"I was pretty excited when she did," said Tenneson.

Tenneson said if she were pregnant, she would get the vaccine. Dr. Hassoun said pregnant women are concerned about the safety of the vaccine and fertility. He said there's no research that links infertility to the vaccine.

"More then 9,000 pregnant women have got the vaccine, and from the data, we haven't seen any issues or an effect on the baby," said Dr. Hassoun.

Dr. Hassoun said if you're expecting, it's best to get the vaccine. He said there's a greater risk of complications from the virus than there's from the vaccine.

Tenneson, a mother of three, said her advice is just to speak with your doctor on what's best to do.

"I would just say talk to their doctor. That's really the best thing that you can do," said Tenneson.