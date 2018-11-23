Madison woman escapes Friday morning house fire

A Madison woman and her two dogs escaped a fire at their home along Scenic Drive on Friday morning. Fire crews on the scene told WAAY-31 it appears the fire started in the garage, but an exact cause hasn't yet been determined. Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the rest of the house.
Crews from Huntsville and Madison are both on scene helping to direct traffic through the area since Scenic Drive remains blocked.
