Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison woman escapes Friday morning house fire

A fire chief on scene said the closed door between the garage and the house is what kept the flames from spreading.

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 10:28 AM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A Madison woman and her two dogs escaped a fire at their home along Scenic Drive on Friday morning. Fire crews on the scene told WAAY-31 it appears the fire started in the garage, but an exact cause hasn't yet been determined. Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the rest of the house.

Crews from Huntsville and Madison are both on scene helping to direct traffic through the area since Scenic Drive remains blocked.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events