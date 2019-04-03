Madison woman charged, too, in croquet mallet attack

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect in the assault of a woman with croquet mallets that occurred March 17 on Hatchett Road East.

Lakashia Anneese Fox, 28, of Madison is charged with second-degree assault, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesperson. She was released Tuesday on $5,000 bond.

Investigators had obtained an arrest warrant for Fox after the incident. She was arrested Tuesday, and one more arrest on an outstanding warrant is expected, Young said.

