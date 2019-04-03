Madison woman charged, too, in croquet mallet attack

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second suspect in the assault of a woman with croquet mallets that occurred March 17 on Hatchett Road East.
Lakashia Anneese Fox, 28, of Madison is charged with second-degree assault, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesperson. She was released Tuesday on $5,000 bond.
Investigators had obtained an arrest warrant for Fox after the incident. She was arrested Tuesday, and one more arrest on an outstanding warrant is expected, Young said.
Read more details about the attack and the first arrest here
