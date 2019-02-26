Madison woman charged in Lawrence Co., Morgan Co. for stealing during funerals

On Tuesday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Lynn Azizian, 43, from Madison for third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.
The sheriff's office says an investigation begin after a home was burglarized Tuesday on County Road 460 in the East Lawrence area. Officials say the homeowner returned home from a funeral, discovered the burglary and notified the sheriff’s office.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office worked with Priceville police to identify Azizian as a suspect due to similarities in both departments’ cases. Warrants were issued for Azizian, and she turned herself in to the Lawrence County Jail. She has been released on bond.
