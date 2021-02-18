Madison waking up to a slushy mix on the roads

A slushy mixture of snow and rain remain on Madison city roads Thursday morning.

Madison Police are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary as crews continue to work to clear the heavy snow from roadways.

Exit 14 off I-565 Westbound towards Research Park Northbound is closed because of icy conditions.

Madison is right on the line between what is mostly snow to the west and mostly rain to the east, leading to that slushy mixture.

As of 6am, most roads have established tire tracks in heavily traveled lanes on lesser-traveled roads. Main roads are mostly wet all around.

Madison city schools have cancelled classes Thursday after originally calling for a two-hour delay.