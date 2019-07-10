Madison updating traffic lights to ease congestion

The City of Madison is now syncing traffic lights to ease congestion and growing pains, making drivers in the area's commute a lot more stress-free.

WAAY 31 talked to drivers who said they have watched the city grow in recent years, and while they are happy about that, they aren't so happy about the traffic it's caused.

"I used to look forward to school being out, that traffic will lessen but now, it's just bad," a driver, Damon Brown, said.

Brown commutes from Harvest to Madison, and says he's spending a lot more time in his car these days.

"It's a steady drive and it's just bumper-to-bumper," Brown said.

Brown isn't the only one having a hard time adjusting to the increase in traffic, the city says it's received a lot of complaints. This is why they are working to put all the traffic signals on a coordinated system. Once you drive through one green light, the next light will be green and so on, making it faster to navigate the roads.

"If you coordinate them and you start traffic moving, we want it to continue moving until it passes through the city," Gary Chynoweth, an engineer for the city of Madison, said.

This is good news for people like Jasmine Turner, whose moving company she works for had to push the start time an hour back because of heavy traffic in the mornings. She said it also affects when she leaves for the day.

"It's like certain times of the day, I will not go home," Turner said.

She said she's happy the city is taking the time to make these changes now, before the traffic becomes a bigger issue.

"Better sooner than later. I really do believe that," she said.

The city has already started working on these traffic signals and said there haven't been as many phone calls lately, which is a good sign they're working.

It will take about 6 weeks to have all the traffic signals updated. The city is hoping to get most of them done before construction projects start this fall.