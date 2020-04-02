Madison teen making 3D facemasks for health care workers

A Madison teenager is using his his spare time to make these 3D masks to give to health care workers in North Alabama and across the country!

For Caleb Wortham using a 3D printer isn't something he just learned. The 12-year-old started using one about fives years ago to make designs for his older brother's bakery.

But, now, he's using it to make 3D face masks to give to health care workers. Caleb said when he learned about the need for the masks he wanted to find a way to help.

"A while back my dad and my brother they had to go to a hospital and they gave us so much help at Vanderbilt it was so incredible what they did for us so we wanted to help them back by giving them these masks," Wortham said.

Caleb's making about 40 masks for his first batch, and donating them to a dental office in Madison, a hospital in Nashville and another in Brooklyn. He said the process isn't quick.

"Around six hours," Caleb said.

But, all worth it in the end. He said after he donates his first batch, he's going to call around to other hospitals and health care workers to see if they could use the donations. He's also giving them out to people in the community who want them to stay safe.

"Even though it's a small dent it really does help with the collective growth of this whole project," he said.

Caleb said he hopes he can inspire other teenagers his age to use this time to help others.

"They have it in them it's just that everyone constantly says that leave it to the adults, the kids don't need to work or anything and they can't do it, but i'd like to inspire them to do it," Caleb said.

Caleb said since he's started the project he's received a lot of donations from the community of different items needed to make the masks so he can continue to make more. he said he's still accepting donations.

If you're interested in donating he's accepting PETG filament rolls, PETG sheets, 5 Mil Laminating Sheets and elastic rubber bands or hair ties. You can call 256-479-3605 or contact Caleb's Cookie Cutters on Facebook.