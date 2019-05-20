Madison County Sheriff's Office charges man in murder of his mother

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Lady Slipper Bend about 2 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting in progress.
Upon arrival 51-year-old Elena Voronenkova was observed in the residence on the floor with a gunshot wound to her torso, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesperson.
Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, Shaw said.
Investigators responded to the location and arrested 27-year-old Nik Rutberg for murder. Rutberg is the son of the victim, Shaw said.
This is a continuing investigation and no further information is being released at this time, he said.
