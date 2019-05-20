Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Madison County Sheriff's Office charges man in murder of his mother Full Story

Madison County Sheriff's Office charges man in murder of his mother

Nik Rutberg

The investigation continues

Posted: May. 20, 2019 8:16 AM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 8:17 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Lady Slipper Bend about 2 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting in progress.

Upon arrival 51-year-old Elena Voronenkova was observed in the residence on the floor with a gunshot wound to her torso, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesperson.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, Shaw said.

Investigators responded to the location and arrested 27-year-old Nik Rutberg for murder. Rutberg is the son of the victim, Shaw said.

This is a continuing investigation and no further information is being released at this time, he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events