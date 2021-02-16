Madison roads icy as winter weather continues

Roads in Madison remain snow and ice covered as severe winter weather continues across North Alabama.

A thin layer of ice started off the day under light snow on all types of roads - heavily traveled ones like I-565 and lesser traveled ones like Zierdt Road.

As the day progressed, heavily traveled lanes had a decreased level of ice and snow on them. However, patchy black ice remained.

Be sure to allow a proper distance between you and the car in front of you when traveling.

If you start to slip and slide, do not slam the breaks of your car. Instead, steer in the safest direction to head and let the car go that way.

Flights to Charlotte, Dallas, Denver and Houston were all cancelled out of Huntsville International Airport this morning.

As the sun comes up, ice and snowy conditions in Madison are not expected to go anywhere as the temperature remains well below freezing.