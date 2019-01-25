Madison road shutdown after a car hits a power pole

Utility crews are working to replace a power pole and the road is shutdown after an early morning crash.

Madison Police have shutdown the north and southbound lanes of Segers Road between Nora Street and Powell Road so Athens Utilities can replace a power pole that was snapped in half. According to police, a driver swerved off the road around 2:30 Friday morning, hitting the pole and snapping it in half. The car landed upside down and according to police, the driver was not hurt.

Right now, police do not suspect alcohol was involved; however, they do believe the man may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Utility crews did not say when the road might reopen. James Clemons High School is in the area. Drivers may want to consider an alternate route until the road reopens.