Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison road shutdown after a car hits a power pole

Athens Utility crews are working to put up a new power pole after a driver snapped one in half in an early morning wreck Friday.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 4:47 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Utility crews are working to replace a power pole and the road is shutdown after an early morning crash.

Madison Police have shutdown the north and southbound lanes of Segers Road between Nora Street and Powell Road so Athens Utilities can replace a power pole that was snapped in half. According to police, a driver swerved off the road around 2:30 Friday morning, hitting the pole and snapping it in half. The car landed upside down and according to police, the driver was not hurt.

Right now, police do not suspect alcohol was involved; however, they do believe the man may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Utility crews did not say when the road might reopen. James Clemons High School is in the area. Drivers may want to consider an alternate route until the road reopens.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Scottsboro
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events