Madison restaurant offers presidential election-inspired pizzas

A local restaurant is offering presidential pizzas on Election Day.

At Valentina's Pizzeria in Madison, you can select between three election-inspired options.

There's a White House pizza, former Vice President Joe Biden pizza and a President Donald Trump pizza.

Owner Joe Carlucci says making these patriotic pizzas is no easy task. It takes hours and a lot of attention to detail.

"You cut certain lines out to leave the shades in where the sauce is, so it's vibrant where you see the picture," Carlucci said.

Carlucci says not everyone around town finds the presidential pizzas funny, but he says he meant no offense to either candidate. He says pizza is America's comfort food, and we could all use a little humor and comfort during these trying times.

Carlucci has been making pizza for more than 30 years, and this is not the first time his pizzas have been in the spotlight.

"I'm a two-time Guinness World Record holder and a four-time world pizza champion. I traveled around Europe competing. When COVID lifts, hopefully in 2021, I will be going back to Naples to compete, and in Las Vegas, I'll be competing in the international pizza show next year," he said.

He says his pizzeria will stay open late Tuesday for Election Day for all the hungry voters. He will open at noon and stay open until the election is over or as long as customers come in the door.