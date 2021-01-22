Madison restaurant among 4 competing for best pizza in Alabama

A Madison restaurant is facing off with three others to win the Bama’s Best Pizza competition.

Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar, 25951 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Suite B, in Madison has made it to the “Flavorful Four” of the contest sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Dairy Division and Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association.

The other three competitors are Carpenetti’s Pizzeria in Moody, Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Sylacauga, and Top-Notch Pizza & BBQ in Vernon.

According to a news release from the federation, “Judges will visit each restaurant next week, taste-testing a pepperoni pizza and specialty pizzas to determine a winner.”

The overall winner will receive a plaque, cash prize, and more.

The contest started with eight nominees, including two other North Alabama restaurants: Geno’s Pizza and Grill in Scottsboro and Vertillo Pizza and Grill in Sheffield.