Madison residents hope for more community involvement from police

Neighbors are thanking Madison police for cleaning up their park.

The play area on Stewart Street had fallen into disrepair and parents feared their kids might not be safe.

After the neighborhood park got cleaned up by Madison police, people in the area hope the involvement will continue in other areas around the city.

"I think when we think about police officers, we think about their ability to protect and serve as it were and I think there's often a missing component to that," said John Rogers, who lives in Madison.

John Rogers lives down the street from the park and said he's seen the positive impact police engagement is having on his community.

"I see them on a regular basis around our community and I think it's good that they want to stay connected with the folks that they're supposed to be protecting," he said.

Last year, neighbors on Stewart Street talked with police about various issues the park was having. There was trash everywhere and people feared that some kids were doing dangerous things.

Three months ago, Madison police came out to clean up the park and add an extra trash can for overflow. They now patrol this street more often.

Neighbors told WAAY 31 they've noticed a huge difference ever since, and they hope it stays that way. They hope police will do more projects like this around Madison.

"It makes sense and it shows that they love and they care about the residents of the community," said Rogers.

Madison police said they want to encourage people to reach out to them with concerns about the area. They say they'll help in any way they can.

To start a Neighborhood Watch Program in your community or to obtain more information, you can contact the Madison Police Department at (256) 722-5676.