Madison police want help identifying suspects in armed robbery at Walgreens

From @madisonalpd on Facebook

If you can help identify any of the suspects, police ask you to email tellmpd.com or call Madison Police Investigator Danny Pettus at 256-772-6243.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Highway 72 in Madison on July 26th.

