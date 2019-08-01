Madison police want help identifying suspects in armed robbery at Walgreens

Madison police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Highway 72 in Madison on July 26th.
If you can help identify any of the suspects, police ask you to email tellmpd.com or call Madison Police Investigator Danny Pettus at 256-772-6243.
