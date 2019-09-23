Madison police want help finding teen reported missing

The Madison Police Department wants help finding a 14-year-old boy, Dalson Brantley, who is reported missing.
Police say Brantley is a white male, is 5’7" tall and weighs 135 lbs. They say he has blond hair and green eyes.
According to the department, the teen was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, blue athletic shorts and a black backpack with red trim. Anyone with information is asked to call 256-722-7190.
