Madison police want help finding teen reported missing

Anyone with information is asked to call 256-722-7190.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison Police Department wants help finding a 14-year-old boy, Dalson Brantley, who is reported missing.

Police say Brantley is a white male, is 5’7" tall and weighs 135 lbs. They say he has blond hair and green eyes.

According to the department, the teen was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, blue athletic shorts and a black backpack with red trim. Anyone with information is asked to call 256-722-7190.

