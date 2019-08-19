Update: Police say Green has been located and is safe.
------------
Original story:
Madison police are asking for help locating an 11-year-old boy reported missing.
Police say Trent Green is 5'3" with blonde hair and blue eyes. They say he was last seen wearing a black shirt, khakis and a black backpack.
Madison police can be contacted at (256) 772-5675.
Related Content
- Update: Madison police locate 11-year-old boy reported missing
- Update: Arab police locate man reported missing
- Update: Madison County Sheriff’s Office locates missing teen
- UPDATE: Missing Huntsville senior located
- Authorities locate missing boy in Elkton, Tennessee
- Authorities locate missing child
- Decatur police: Missing man safely located
- Missing 11-year-old DeKalb county girl found dead
- Authorities locate missing Boaz woman
- Earthquake reported in Madison County
Scroll for more content...