Update: Madison police locate 11-year-old boy reported missing

Trent Green

Police say Trent Green has been located and is safe.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 8:08 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 8:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Original story:

Madison police are asking for help locating an 11-year-old boy reported missing.

Police say Trent Green is 5'3" with blonde hair and blue eyes. They say he was last seen wearing a black shirt, khakis and a black backpack.

Madison police can be contacted at (256) 772-5675.

