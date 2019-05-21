Clear

Madison police officer involved in wreck in Huntsville

The wreck happened on Old Highway 431 in Hampton Cove across from the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 11:56 PM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

According to Huntsville police, a Madison police officer was on his way to work when the driver of a pickup truck turned out in front of the officer's vehicle. Police say both vehicles were traveling on Old Highway 431, and there were three people in the pickup truck and one person in the officer's vehicle.

Police say all four people involved were transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.

