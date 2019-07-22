Clear

Madison police seek suspects in fraud at grocery store

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 2:07 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 2:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department says it is looking for two persons of interest in a possible credit card fraud at Publix on Hwy. 72 in Madison.

The department's tweet does not say when the incident took place.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact Detective Wes Grigsby at 256-722-7190.

