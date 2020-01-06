Clear
Westbound lanes blocked on Madison Boulevard in Madison; Crews cleaning gravel off road

Be advised.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 9:46 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2020 10:23 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: A truck tipped over and spilled gravel across the roadway. The truck is completely blocking westbound lanes on Madison Boulevard.

Crews are cleaning up the gravel. No injuries are reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Madison police say all westbound lanes are shut down at Madison Boulevard and Hughes Road due to a wreck.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.

