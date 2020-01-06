Westbound lanes blocked on Madison Boulevard in Madison; Crews cleaning gravel off road

UPDATE: A truck tipped over and spilled gravel across the roadway. The truck is completely blocking westbound lanes on Madison Boulevard.

Crews are cleaning up the gravel. No injuries are reported.

--------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

Madison police say all westbound lanes are shut down at Madison Boulevard and Hughes Road due to a wreck.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

