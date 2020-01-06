Photo Gallery 2 Images
UPDATE: A truck tipped over and spilled gravel across the roadway. The truck is completely blocking westbound lanes on Madison Boulevard.
Crews are cleaning up the gravel. No injuries are reported.
--------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
Madison police say all westbound lanes are shut down at Madison Boulevard and Hughes Road due to a wreck.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.
Related Content
- Westbound lanes blocked on Madison Boulevard in Madison; Crews cleaning gravel off road
- Madison County roadway reopens after gravel spill
- Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle wreck closes westbound I-565 at Madison Boulevard
- Madison police: Wreck on Madison Boulevard causing traffic delays
- Traffic alert: Traffic signals out at Hughes Road, Madison Boulevard
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Disabled 18-wheeler blocked westbound lane of I-565 near Wall Triana
- Madison police: Power out at Madison Boulevard, Hughes Road intersection due to wreck
- Lane closure at Triana Boulevard
- Traffic Alert: Eastbound, westbound lanes on Bob Wallace Avenue at Triana Boulevard shutdown due to wreck
Scroll for more content...