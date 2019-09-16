Madison police: Four robbery suspects wanted after Verizon employee held at gunpoint

Update: Madison police say four suspects are on the loose after the robbery that happened at 2:30 p.m.

The department says merchandise was stolen, and officers are interviewing the employee held at gunpoint.

Currently, police say they have no leads on where the suspects ran off to, and the store is closed as a crime scene.

-------------

Original story:

Madison police are on the scene of a robbery Monday around 3 p.m. at the Verizon store on Madison Boulevard.

Police say three suspects, two black males and one white male, are all in dark clothing. A fourth suspect, a black male, is wearing a red hoodie. The department says the suspects are armed with a handgun.