Madison police respond to armed robbery on Hughes Road

Madison police are at the scene of a robbery at a gas station on Hughes Road.
Police say the suspect is armed with a handgun. He is described as a black male wearing a white shirt, black pants and a mask.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
