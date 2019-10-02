Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison police respond to armed robbery on Hughes Road Full Story
Police say the suspect is armed with a handgun.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 9:31 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police are at the scene of a robbery at a gas station on Hughes Road.

Police say the suspect is armed with a handgun. He is described as a black male wearing a white shirt, black pants and a mask. 

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

