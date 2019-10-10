Clear

Madison police respond to armed robbery at Marcos Pizza on Highway 72

Police say the suspect is armed with a gun.

Madison police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery Thursday night at Marcos Pizza on Highway 72.

According to the department, the suspect is a tall white male wearing a white mask and black jacket. Police say he held employees inside the restaurant at gunpoint. They say there were no customers inside at the time.

Police say the suspect got away with money, and no one was injured in the robbery. 

The department says it is in the beginning stages of the investigation, and they are working to determine if this is the same suspect who robbed a Verizon in Madison around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

