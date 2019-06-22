Clear
Madison police officer hurt in wreck

The other driver was also hurt.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

A Madison police officer was hurt in a wreck in Huntsville on his way to work Saturday. According to the police department, the accident happened on McCrary Road Saturday afternoon as the officer was headed in for his shift.

In a tweet, Madison Police said both the officer and the other driver were taken to Huntsville Hospital. No one’s injuries are life-threatening, according to the tweet.

Huntsville police officers are working the accident.

