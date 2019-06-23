Madison police officer hurt in crash on way to work

A Madison Police officer was involved in a traffic collision just before 2 p.m. Saturday.
While driving to work, his car was hit on Wall Triana Highway near McCrary Road. The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were both transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Because the crash took place in Huntsville, the Huntsville Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
