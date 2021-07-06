Clear
Madison police officer charged with DUI

Vadell Jones

He was arrested Saturday

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 4:31 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A newly hired Madison Police Department officer was arrested over the holiday weekend and charged with DUI.

Vadell Jones was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department at 8 a.m. July 3 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail and released later that same day.

Madison Police leaders said in a statement on Tuesday: “In accordance with policy, (Jones) is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Inquiry.”

The newly hired officer graduated from law enforcement academy, paid for by the city, and was sworn in earlier this year, according to city social media posts congratulating Jones.

